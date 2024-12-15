MALAYSIA endured their first defeat in the ASEAN Cup 2024, narrowly losing 0-1 to defending champions Thailand in their third Group A match at the Rajamangala National Stadium here yesterday.

The match saw Malaysia on the defensive for much of the first half as Thai attacking midfielder Suphanat Mueanta orchestrated several threatening moves. However, none of his teammates managed to capitalize on his passes to find the back of the net.

The Harimau Malaya squad struggled to create meaningful chances, breaking into the War Elephants’ penalty box only occasionally. Strikers Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli and Endrick Dos Santos Parafita failed to trouble Thai goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai with their attempts.

Thailand, seven-time ASEAN Cup champions, finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute following an error by Malaysian goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli.

Haziq’s misplaced pass landed at the feet of Thai midfielder Suphanat who generously passed the ball to forward Patrik Gustavsson, who made no mistake in converting the opportunity into the decisive goal.

Trailing 0-1, the Malaysian side pushed hard for an equalizer. Endrick Dos Santos came close in the 68th minute, but his powerful shot was expertly saved by Patiwat. Despite their best efforts, Malaysia could not find a way back into the game.

The defeat leaves Malaysia needing a strong performance in their last Group A match against Singapore at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur next Friday, to secure a spot in the next stage of the tournament.