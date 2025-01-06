Malaysia to host MITAF 2025 in October

MALAYSIA will host the ‘Malaysia International Traditional Archery Festival (MITAF) 2025’ in Kwasa Damansara, Selangor, for four days from Oct 9 to 12.

Traditional Archery Association of Malaysia (TAAM) president Zainurin Osman said an estimated 2,000 participants from 15 countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Philippines, Korea, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Pakistan and Mongolia are expected to participate in the tournament.

“MITAF 2025 is the first tournament organised by TAAM since its establishment and recognition by the government in 2022, and the response received has been very encouraging.

“A total of nine archers will be selected to represent Malaysia, three each for the male, female and junior categories and they are the winners of the 2025 National Traditional Archery Championship,“ he told reporters at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) Sports Centre here today.

He said this when he met at the 2025 National Traditional Archery Championship, which drew more than 700 participants.

Commenting further, Zainurin said MITAF 2025 was organised not only to bring together all archers across the country in a prestigious tournament but also as a platform to produce future national traditional archers.

“We expect more than 15,000 spectators and visitors from all over the country to attend the four-day tournament, thus elevating the event of traditional archery to the international level.

“In addition, a total prize of USD30,000 is provided for the winners of the tournament,“ he said.

In another development, he said that since TAAM was established in 2022, 16 state traditional archery associations have been established nationwide, apart from seven district archery associations and 151 traditional archery clubs.

He said that all the associations and clubs under the auspices of TAAM have received approval from the Sports Commissioner of Malaysia.

“The National Traditional Archery Championship is one of the annual events organised by TAAM and this year is the third edition.

“We can see the response among the people of this country, especially the younger generation and young participants, are increasing for traditional archery,“ he said.