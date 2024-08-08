Malaysia to host Palestine vs Jordan World Cup Qualifier match

MALAYSIA will host the third round of the 2026 World Cup Asian Zone Qualifiers match between Palestine and Jordan at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras on Sept 10.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement today said that the decision was reached following discussions between FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and the Palestine Football Association (PFA) recently.

The PFA had previously been looking for a suitable venue to be used as a neutral ground or their home ground for the second match of Group B, third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers following the conflict in Gaza since last October.

“After discussions, an agreement was reached between FAM and PFA where Datuk Hamidin, who is also a FIFA Council member, agreed to offer a neutral venue in Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium was chosen,” FAM said.

FAM at the same time described it as a great honour for Malaysia to be the only country entrusted by Palestine to be a neutral ground for their national team.

FAM will also provide full support and assistance to the PFA throughout the Palestine national team’s stay in the country.

Malaysia previously hosted the first leg of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers playoff between Syria and Australia at Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka on Oct 5, 2017.

Palestine created history by qualifying for the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the first time after a goalless draw against Lebanon in Doha, Qatar on June 7.

In the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Palestine are drawn in Group B with Asian giants South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

The success in advancing to the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers also saw Palestine, coached by Makram Daboud, automatically qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.