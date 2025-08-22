Lazada Partners with POP MART to Launch New IP Collectibles and Timed Release of Labubu V3 and Crybaby During Super Brand Day in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - Lazada today announced its partnership with POP MART to launch the brand’s inaugural Regional Super Brand Day (SBD), which will take place in-app across the region starting from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand on 22 August, followed by the Philippines on 27 August and Vietnam on 28 August.

In Malaysia, the celebration begins 22 August, with local fans among the first in the region to get their hands on new collectible IP series such as Twinkle Twinkle and SKULLPANDA, alongside the timed release of hot-selling favourites including The Monsters and Crybaby. To mark the occasion, Malaysian customers can enjoy storewide discounts of up to 8% during SBD, and also redeem exclusive limited-edition gift-with-purchase while stocks last – making this a must-shop event for the country’s fast-growing and vibrant art-toy community.

These products will be exclusively available on the POP MART brand store within Lazada’s LazMall during the SBD event in each market.

POP MART will also increase its stock levels and scale up visibility on its LazMall storefront to meet fan demand. With targeted vouchers and promotions on Lazada, the collaboration between both Lazada and POP MART aims to draw both loyal fans and first-time collectors into the art toy scene.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with POP MART once more, this time as an eCommerce platform enabler to extend exclusive merchandise for Lazada shoppers. This partnership allows us to combine Lazada’s eCommerce strength with the vibrancy of the art toy community. By making exclusive IP releases more accessible, we hope to connect even more fans across the region to this growing cultural movement,” said Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Malaysia. “The ongoing Lazada Runs across different Southeast Asia markets have also been hugely successful, engaging audiences and blending fitness and pop culture in a highly localized and authentic way.”

More than just rare finds, the collaboration underscores Lazada’s role in connecting creators, collectors, and communities, while demonstrating the platform’s commitment to supporting creativity and cross-industry partnerships across Southeast Asia.

