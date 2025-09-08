Malaysia wins five gold medals at World Wushu Championship in Brazil

MALAYSIA concluded the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brasilia with an impressive haul of five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The national team secured their final gold through the women’s trio of Tan Cheong Min, Lee Jia Rong and Pang Pui Yee in the duilian event.

They achieved a winning score of 9.630 points to claim the top podium position ahead of Italy and Hong Kong.

Italy captured the silver medal with 9.623 points while Hong Kong took bronze with 9.613 points.

The men’s trio of Clement Ting Su Wei, Si Shin Peng and Bryan Ti Kai Jie contributed a bronze medal in their duilian event.

They scored 9.613 points in a closely contested final that saw Macau claim gold with 9.620 points.

Hong Kong secured silver with the same score as Macau but lost on degree of difficulty criteria.

Malaysia’s overall performance marked a successful conclusion to the championship held in Brazil.

The team’s five gold medals demonstrated their strong competitive standing in international wushu. – Bernama