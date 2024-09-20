Malaysian doubles pair march into China Open semifinals

MALAYSIAN badminton fans had a day to cheer about as both men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani as well as mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai advanced to the semi-finals in Changzhou, China today.

According to New Straits Times, World No. 12 Sze Fei-Izzuddin, the recent Japan Open champion, defeated 13th-ranked compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun 21-19, 21-18 in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, World No. 12 Soon Huat-Shevon also stormed into the last four, stunning China’s World No. 2 Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 23-21, 21-16 in just 34 minutes.

However, BA of Malaysia (BAM) pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin saw their run come to an end in the quarter-finals, as they fell 21-14, 21-9 to Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.