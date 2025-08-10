Malaysian duo Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse win Thailand badminton title

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse delivered a stunning performance to secure their first international title.

The world number 144 pair defeated top-seeded Thai duo Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Nattamon Laisuan in straight games.

The match lasted just 33 minutes as the Malaysians triumphed 22-20, 21-16 at Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima.

This victory marks their second win over the Thai pair in three meetings since February.

Their previous encounter was at the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2025 earlier this year.

The Malaysian pair will next compete in the Malaysia International Challenge 2025 starting this Tuesday.

The tournament will be held in Perak from August 13 to 17.

Their first-round opponents will be Australian pair Timotius Elbert-Sarita Suwanakuboriharn. – Bernama