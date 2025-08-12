China imposes temporary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports

BEIJING: China will impose temporary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports starting Thursday.

The commerce ministry stated the preliminary investigation found Canadian shipments caused substantial damage to domestic industries.

A 75.8 percent duty will apply as deposits while final measures are determined.

This follows China’s March decision to impose 100 percent surcharges on Canadian rapeseed oil, peas and oil cakes.

Beijing linked the move to Canada’s matching of US tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year.

Canada ranks among the world’s top canola producers, with most exports going to China and the US.

Chinese authorities launched the canola probe in September 2024 after trade tensions escalated.

Separately, Beijing announced an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian pea starch imports on Tuesday.

Preliminary duties between 13.8 and 40.5 percent will also apply to rubber imports from Canada and Japan.

The ministry terminated a similar probe into Indian rubber shipments due to negligible import volumes.

Trade analysts note agricultural products frequently become casualties in China-Canada economic disputes.

The measures come amid ongoing tariff clashes between Ottawa and its two largest trading partners. - AFP