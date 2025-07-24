Malaysian referee Nazmi Nasaruddin to officiate at FIFA U-20 World Cup

MALAYSIAN referee Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin has been appointed to officiate at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025 in Chile, scheduled from September 27 to October 19.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed the selection, alongside assistant referees Muhammad Zairul Khalil Tan and Mohamad Mu’azi Zainal Abidin.

FAM expressed pride in the trio’s achievement, stating, “We want to congratulate the trio and wish them all the best in carrying out their duties at the championship. FAM’s top leadership also wants to thank FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for their faith in Malaysian referees.”

Nazmi’s selection follows his earlier recognition as a FIFA World Cup Candidate 2026, positioning him as a potential main referee for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He also holds the distinction of being the first Malaysian referee to oversee an Asian Champions League (ACL) match using VAR technology. - Bernama