NATIONAL men’s top squash player Ng Eain Yow was left wanting after losing in the final of the Squash on Fire Open 2025 in Washington, United States, on Sunday.

The world number 10 went down 0-3 (9-11, 9-11, 5-11) to tournament top seed Marwan Elshorbagy of England, according to the tournament’s official website. Squash on Fire Open 2025 - PSA Squash Tour.

In the women’s final, national player Rachel Arnold lost to home favourite Amanda Sobhy 1-3 (4-11, 3-11, 11-9, 9-11).

Meanwhile, in a separate tournament, fortune did not favour national women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari as she lost in the final of the 2025 Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland, also yesterday.

The world number 11 was unable to overcome the prowess of world number one Nouran Gohar of Egypt, falling 0-3 (7-11, 12-14, 9-11) and conceding the Grasshopper title to her opponent for the first time, according to the tournament’s official website Grasshopper Cup 2025 - PSA Squash Tour.

The victory for Gohar also is her 13th in a row on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Squash Tour.

“I’m very happy. I think this is one of the few tournaments that I’ve won at the first attempt.....The second game was crucial. With Siva (Sivasangari) I knew that there was going to be a period where she would be playing amazing squash and I just had to push through that.

“Once I did, it became a bit easier but overall, I’m very happy with my game management today,”Gohar was quoted as saying in the tournament’s official website.