MANCHESTER City coach Pep Guardiola said Saturday his club will have to sell players this summer for the stars' own good.

The Premier League side brought in several players ahead of the Club World Cup, leaving Guardiola with a large squad.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray in recent days.

Guardiola said he did not know anything about it, but said several players would have to be sold following the purchases of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

“I will love to have the players we have right now all season,“ Guardiola told reporters in Atlanta.

“The problem is they will be unhappy during the season, they will be sad, they will be disappointed.

“I don’t want that. I do it for them, not for me. For them. We have to see what happens, it’s a long time until the transfer window will be closed, we have to see step by step.”

Guardiola has said in the past he prefers a squad size of around 20 senior players, whereas City have more than 30 at present.

Before trimming the squad City are hoping to win the Club World Cup in the United States with their new arrivals providing fresh energy.

They beat Wydad AC in their first match and face Al Ain on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where they can seal qualification to the last 16.

Guardiola said Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri was not able to start the game as he continues his comeback from injury.

“He’s getting better. He can play 20 minutes, 30 minutes at a time. He wants to play to help but we want to protect his knee,“ said the coach.

'Privilege'

Guardiola said he was keen to take City far in the Club World Cup and it was a “privilege to be here”.

The coach dismissed some of the complaints about the competition and pointed towards the attitude of the South American clubs as an example of follow.

“I love when I see Botafogo, all the Brazilian teams, Argentinian teams, how they celebrate, how they are together, I love them,“ said Guardiola.

“I’m pretty sure for the South American teams, for the Brazilian teams, for Argentinean teams, this competition is maybe the maximum...

“I like how all the games are tight, except one or two, and people are surprised, European teams lose. Welcome to the real world. Welcome to the real world my friends.”

Guardiola said Brazilian sides would have a “carnival for one week” if they won the tournament.

After Manchester City failed to win a trophy apart from the Community Shield, it would provide a boost heading into the new season.

Guardiola said his team and staff, both featuring new arrivals, were enjoying spending time with each other and their facilities in Florida.

“It’s a privilege to be here... to be back in four years time you have to win big, big, prizes,“ said Guardiola.

“Once we are here why should not we fight to stay longer and longer and longer...

“We can say it’s annoying to come here (but) I want to arrive to the last stages, and that’s the truth.”