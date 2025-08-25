Man Utd remain winless after Fulham draw as Everton open new stadium

MANCHESTER UNITED remain winless in the Premier League this season following a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

United manager Ruben Amorim expressed frustration with his team’s performance after they failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

“We were just thinking about the result after the goal and we were not smart in that moment,“ said Amorim.

The Portuguese coach is under increasing pressure after last season’s disappointing 15th-placed finish and his new £200 million forward line has yet to deliver results.

Fulham felt aggrieved by two controversial VAR decisions that went against them during the match.

Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty after a VAR review awarded United a spot-kick for Calvin Bassey’s challenge on Mason Mount.

United’s opening goal came through a Rodrigo Muniz own goal from Leny Yoro’s header, though Fulham argued Yoro had pushed Bassey in the buildup.

Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to equalise for Fulham with 17 minutes remaining, securing a point for the home side.

Everton began a new era with a 2-0 victory over Brighton in their first match at their new 53,000-capacity stadium.

Manager David Moyes described the stadium move as “a big step forward for Everton” as the club seeks to rekindle past glories after 30 years without a major trophy.

Jack Grealish provided assists for both goals in an impressive performance following his high-profile move to Merseyside.

Iliman Ndiaye scored the historic first goal at Everton’s new home before James Garner doubled the lead early in the second half.

Brighton missed several opportunities including a saved Jordan Pickford penalty from Danny Welbeck in the second half.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he wants to remain in charge after his side’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

“That is nonsense. That does not make any kind of sense,“ said Nuno regarding speculation about his potential departure from the club. – AFP