Manchester United end Liverpool losing streak with Anfield victory

MANCHESTER United ended their near decade-long wait for victory at Anfield with a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Maguire’s 84th minute header secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s tenure as United boss.

The victory extended Liverpool’s losing streak to four consecutive matches for the first time in eleven years.

Bryan Mbeumo had given United the perfect start with an opening goal after just sixty-one seconds.

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool twelve minutes from time with a close-range finish.

Defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

United closed to within two points of their historic rivals and moved up to ninth in the standings.

The win eases pressure on United manager Ruben Amorim after his biggest victory in nearly a year in charge.

Maguire expressed the significance of ending United’s long wait for success at Anfield.

The England defender highlighted the importance of giving United fans a memorable away day.

Liverpool had lost only one of the previous fourteen Premier League meetings between the sides.

United had not tasted victory at Anfield since the early days of Jurgen Klopp’s reign in January 2016.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk emphasised the need for unity during this challenging period.

The Reds are in a state of flux after transforming their title-winning squad from last season.

The tragic loss of Diogo Jota in a car accident during July has further complicated their campaign.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still searching for the right blend after spending nearly 450 million pounds on new players.

Slot left 100 million pound signing Florian Wirtz on the bench for the second consecutive game.

United should have extended their lead when Bruno Fernandes hit the post from the edge of the area.

Senne Lammens produced crucial saves in the United goal when called upon throughout the match.

Liverpool rattled the woodwork three times during the encounter as they searched for an equaliser.

Slot turned to his expensive forward options off the bench in the second half.

Mohamed Salah spurned a glorious chance to level when he sliced wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties proved costly as Maguire was left unmarked for the winning header.

Gakpo missed a late opportunity to rescue a point when he headed wide from close range.

The defeat represents Liverpool’s first league loss at Anfield in over a year.

It deals another blow to their hopes of surpassing United with a record twenty-first English top-flight title. – AFP