Manchester United unveils £50m high-tech Carrington training upgrade

MANCHESTER UNITED has unveiled a £50 million upgrade to their Carrington Training Complex, featuring cutting-edge technology and player-focused amenities.

The renovated facility includes smart urinals that monitor hydration levels, dry flotation tanks, and an underwater treadmill.

A padel court, Formula 1 simulator, and even an on-site barber shop are part of the modernised training hub.

The project was completed just as manager Ruben Amorin and the squad returned from their pre-season tour in the United States.

Defender Diogo Dalot praised co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, calling the upgrade “unbelievable” and a level the club deserves.

Ratcliffe officially opened the centre alongside players, staff, and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson on Friday.

Architect Norman Foster led the redesign, funded by Ratcliffe’s £300 million capital injection into the club last year.

Ratcliffe stated the investment reflects United’s ambition to create a world-class performance environment.

Collette Roche, who managed the redevelopment, revealed Ratcliffe was deeply involved in design decisions.

The facility draws inspiration from top sports centres like the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and England’s St. George’s Park.

Roche described the complex as the new “heart of the club,“ integrating staff relocated from Old Trafford.

Natural light floods the building to foster a positive atmosphere, with all essentials under one roof.

Advanced medical facilities include MRI scans, sleep pods, and heat-altitude chambers for acclimatisation.

Players can enjoy a dining lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool table, and the F1 simulator.

Roche consulted key players like Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire for input on performance and relaxation needs.

The men’s team upgrade follows a £10 million facility for the women’s team and academy built in 2024.

United will host Arsenal in their Premier League opener on August 17 at Old Trafford. - Reuters