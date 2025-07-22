Trump surprised by Israeli strikes in Syria, White House confirms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was reportedly “caught off guard” by recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. The strikes targeted Damascus and the southern city of Sweida, with Israel citing pressure on Syria to withdraw troops from conflict zones.

Leavitt stated, “The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza.” She added that Trump promptly contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the situation.

Netanyahu, who visited the White House earlier this month, maintains regular communication with Trump. “The president enjoys a good working relationship with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu,“ Leavitt noted. Following discussions, a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Syria took effect last Friday.

In a separate incident, Netanyahu expressed regret to Pope Leo over a strike on a Gaza Catholic church, attributing it to a “stray missile.”

Trump’s recent diplomatic engagements include a May meeting with Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, shortly after easing US sanctions on Damascus. Al-Sharaa, once linked to Al Qaeda, had a US bounty removed after assuming power. - AFP