New Russia-Ukraine peace talks set for Wednesday in Istanbul

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine will hold another round of peace talks on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday. The negotiations, set to take place in Istanbul, follow two previous rounds in May and June that failed to yield progress.

Turkish officials confirmed the venue, though Moscow has yet to formally acknowledge the talks. Zelensky’s announcement came shortly after Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and an underground shelter.

“Today, I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday,“ Zelensky said in his daily address.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, suggested the talks may focus on prisoner swaps and a potential meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed expectations, stating the two sides remain “diametrically opposed.”

Russia continues to demand Ukraine cede four regions and abandon NATO aspirations, terms Kyiv has rejected. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure, giving Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a deal or face sanctions.

The latest talks unfold against a backdrop of intensified Russian strikes, including a record 450 drones and missiles launched overnight. Ukrainian officials report civilian casualties and damage to shelters, raising doubts over Moscow’s commitment to peace.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Kyiv shortly after the attacks, discussing defense support with Zelensky. “The shelters themselves are no longer entirely safe,“ Barrot remarked at a damaged metro station.

With both sides entrenched in opposing positions, diplomatic hurdles remain high. The Istanbul talks may offer a glimmer of hope, but skepticism persists over any imminent resolution. - AFP