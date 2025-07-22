Chinese engineer pleads guilty to stealing US missile tech secrets

LOS ANGELES: A Chinese-born engineer has pleaded guilty to stealing sensitive US trade secrets, including advanced missile detection technology. Chenguang Gong, 59, admitted to transferring thousands of confidential files from a research firm to his personal devices, according to the US Justice Department.

Gong, a naturalized US citizen since 2011, worked briefly at an unnamed Los Angeles-based R&D company in 2023. Prosecutors revealed he downloaded blueprints for infrared sensors used in space-based nuclear missile detection systems. The stolen files also included designs for military aircraft sensors that counter heat-seeking missiles.

Court documents show Gong accessed over 3,600 proprietary files during his employment. He pleaded guilty to one count of trade secret theft in a California federal court, with sentencing scheduled for September 29. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Justice Department noted Gong had previously applied to Chinese government-backed “Talent Programs” while working at major US tech firms between 2014 and 2022. These initiatives seek experts in advanced sciences to boost China’s economic and military capabilities.

Authorities did not disclose whether the stolen data was shared with foreign entities. The case underscores growing concerns over intellectual property theft and national security risks linked to sensitive defense technologies. - AFP