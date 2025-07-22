White House bars WSJ from Trump trip over Epstein report

WASHINGTON: The White House has blocked The Wall Street Journal from covering President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Scotland, escalating tensions over the newspaper’s recent report linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. The decision follows Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, over claims he denies.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “Due to The Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board (Air Force One).” The move marks the second instance this year of the Trump administration excluding a major news outlet, after restricting Associated Press journalists from key events since February.

The WSJ’s report alleged Trump wrote a suggestive 2003 birthday note to Epstein, referencing a shared “secret” and featuring a nude illustration. Epstein, a financier accused of sex trafficking minors, died in prison in 2019, fueling conspiracy theories among Trump’s far-right base.

The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the decision, with President Weijia Jiang calling it “deeply troubling” and a violation of press freedoms. The Trump administration has tightened media controls since January, including revoking the WHCA’s authority over press access.

Trump’s Scotland visit includes meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and stops at his golf resorts. The Justice Department, led by Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi, recently stated no evidence supports claims Epstein maintained a “client list” or blackmailed elites. - AFP