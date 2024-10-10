Marcus Lim bags Alphard Cup

LANKY Marcus Lim rode a hot putter to snag his first professional victory when he streaked home with a four-under 68 for a seven-under 209 aggregate to win the Alphard Cup by a stroke at the long and testy Penang Golf Resort here today.

One stroke behind overnight leader Edven Ying at the start, Lim made big putts and knocked in five birdies within a six-hole stretch from the 7th to the 12th holes. But it was Fortuner Cup winner Ben Leong who came into contention with a four-under 32 in the outward nine.

Leong was ahead by two at one stage. But the five birdies gave Lim a four-hole advantage with six holes to go, and that was when the real drama started. Leong birdied 16 and Lim’s four-stroke advantage had dwindled to just two when he bogeyed 16 and 17.

But Leong, who was in the group ahead of the Lim, bogeyed the long par 3 17th which proved to be crucial. He birdied the 18th for a four-under 68 and a play-off would ensue if Lim bogeyed the last.

“Apart from my flight mates I was never aware of what was going on ahead of me,” said Lim who thought he had to chip in for birdie at the last to win. All he had to do then was to complete the 30-inch putt to ensure a 68 and a one-stroke victory.

“I’m ecstatic and pleased with my result although not so much about my game,” said Lim. “I know I can perform better and I’ll need to up my game as I have three Asian Development Tour events coming up. My goal is to try and get into the ADT top 10 at the end of the season and earn myself an Asian Tour card.”

Ying finished with a one-under 71 for a 211 aggregate which was just two strokes behind the winner. Today was his best result since winning the Vios Cup at Templer Park CC last year.

The Toyota Tour is organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

In the Ladies Championship, Zulaikah Nasser secured her second consecutive Toyota Tour victory despite a nervy finish, shooting a three-over 75 for a 215 aggregate and edging out Jocelyn Chee by two strokes. Finishing third a stroke further adrift was amateur Winnie Ng whose one-under 71 was the best score among the ladies in the final round.

Zulaikah was ahead by six strokes at the middle point of her round but succumbed to three bogeys in a row on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes and her lead was cut down to just two when Jocelyn knocked in birdies at the 11th 12th and 16th holes.

“She was throwing darts and it kind of shook me,” said Zulaikah. “I was trying too hard I guess, despite the big lead I had and started to miss greens. Then Jocelyn bogeyed 17 and I told myself to stay focused and stay in control.”

Going into the last hole Zulaikah was three up. Jocelyn hit a great approach to 8 feet while Zulaikah had a tricky putt from 22 feet. Jocelyn birdied but Zulaikah made a safe par to win by two strokes.

“I’m tired, I need a break,” declared the 22-year-old who was the recent winner at the Harrier Cup in Kuantan two weeks ago. The week before Kuantan she had won the Toyota Tour qualifying school at Kota Seriemas GCC. Zulaikah’s second professional victory makes her the hottest lady player in the country at the moment. She is looking forward to the Yaris Cup at the Mines Resort next month.

Leading Final Round scores

209 Marcus Lim 72-69-68

210 Ben Leong 70-72-68

211 Edven Ying 73-67-71

213 Fakhrul Akmal 74-68-71

214 Malcolm Ting 71-72-71, Hui Yong Sherng 74-68-72

215 Galven Green 72-74-69

216 Paul San 76-70-70, Khor Kheng Hwai 70-75-71, Airil Rizman 73-71-72, Wafiyuddin

Manaf 73-71-72

217 Kim Leun Kwang 73-74-70

Ladies

215 Zulaikah Nasser 72-68-75

217 Jocelyn Chee 73-72-72

218 Winnie Ng (am) 77-70-71

221 Aretha Pan 73-75-73, Geraldine Wong 75-72-74

230 Liyana Durisic 74-83-73

231 Durriyah Damiah 79-76-76

239 Amalia Shahzan 80-77-82