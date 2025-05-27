WROCLAW: Enzo Maresca is a man with a point to prove as he targets football history for Chelsea in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis.

Victory in the final round of Premier League matches at Nottingham Forest on Sunday secured qualification for next season's Champions League.

Now Maresca's thoughts turn to Wroclaw and the chance for Chelsea to become the first team to win all five of UEFA's major men's club competitions.

The Blues have twice won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and the defunct Cup Winners' Cup and can now complete the set if they overcome Betis in the final of Europe's newest competition in Poland.

Maresca has had a rollercoaster first season in charge at Stamford Bridge after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

His team were within touching distance of eventual Premier League champions Liverpool in mid-December before stumbling badly, but results picked up again towards the end of the campaign.

Maresca, clearly frustrated, rounded on his critics after his youthful side secured fourth spot in the Premier League on Sunday with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

“All the ones that (think) they are the answer, or all the ones that they are the truth, they were saying that we are too young, we are not good enough,“ he said.

“Unfortunately for them, they’ll be all wrong, the ones that (think) they are the truth and they have the answer for everything.”

Maresca, who has also been criticised by fans over perceived cautious tactics, told UEFA.com that winning the Conference League would turn a good season into a “great one” for Chelsea.

“It would be a way of saying that we are back and that we are a winning club in Europe, and we hope to achieve just that.”

The west London club are still waiting to win their first silverware since Todd Boehly's consortium took over from former owner Roman Abramovich in 2022.

The 2021 European champions were clear favourites to win the Conference League from the start of the competition and have won 11 of their 12 games.

Former Leicester boss Maresca, 45, has rotated his squad during the competition, giving opportunities to youth and fringe players and has again stressed the need to make changes for Wednesday's match.

Pellegrini 'father figure'

Maresca will pit his wits against 71-year-old Manuel Pellegrini, a man whom he describes as a football “father figure” after playing under him at Malaga and serving as assistant coach at West Ham.

“I am where I am today thanks to him,“ he said. “I worked with Manuel for four years -- two years as a player and two years as part of his staff. So, I owe so much to him in terms of what I’ve achieved.

“I am grateful for the relationship we have and the advice he gives me. He told me never to change.”

Immensely experienced ex-Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Pellegrini said his former protege was destined for a long career in football.

“You can often tell which players might go on to be good coaches -- from the impression they have on others, how they absorb concepts in training,“ he said.

“With both Enzo and Willy (Caballero, Chelsea assistant coach), I was sure they’d go on to become influential coaches on a global level.”

The Chilean, whose side finished sixth in La Liga, can call upon the talents of the rejuvenated Antony, on loan from Manchester United, and Isco, who won five Champions League trophies at Real Madrid.

And the Seville-based club, playing in their first European final, can take heart from a remarkable statistic.

Since the start of the 2001/02 season, all 23 Champions League, Europa League or Conference League finals that have featured Spanish hopefuls have been won by a Spanish team.

Pellegrini wants to put on a “show” in Wroclaw.

“We all know that winning is always very important, but I think that how you win makes it even more important,“ he said.