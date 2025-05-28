MAKKAH: Malaysian pilgrims are advised to plan their purchases and arrange to post items home early while in the Holy Land to ensure a smoother worship experience, especially in preparation for Wukuf Day, and to provide greater comfort during their return journey home.

Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) External Services Manager Mohamad Zamry Mohd Noor said in previous Haj seasons, many pilgrims tend to buy souvenirs and gifts at the last minute, when that period should instead be fully devoted to acts of worship, especially during the Masyair phase.

“Pilgrims are encouraged to immediately send purchased items to the mailing counter provided in the accommodation lobby without bringing them up to their rooms. This measure helps avoid room congestion, ensuring greater comfort and preventing fatigue when returning home.

“Imagine if pilgrims have to carry more than 10 kilogrammes...it’s like lifting a sack of rice. The journey from the accommodation to the airport, including climbing stairs and handling luggage for check-in and into the aircraft cabin, can be extremely tiring.

“In the end, pilgrims arrive home completely exhausted,” he said when met by the media here recently.

He said that as of May 18, more than 85,000 kg of pilgrims’ belongings had been posted back to Malaysia since April 29, with an estimated cost of nearly 1.5 million Saudi Riyals.

Mohamad Zamry said pilgrims can also send copies of the Quran through the postal service, with each copy properly wrapped and affixed with a special sticker.

These items will be handled separately to ensure their safety and proper preservation, he said.

He said according to the agreement between Tabung Haji and the shipping company, each package is covered by takaful guarantee and is assured of safe delivery to Malaysia.

“In the event of loss, the shipping company is responsible for paying compensation to the pilgrims. For items worth more than RM1,000, pilgrims can also choose to take out additional insurance coverage by making a payment to the shipping company,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zamry reminded pilgrims not to post Zamzam water, as it is classified as a prohibited item by the Saudi Arabian government.

“There were a few pilgrims in the previous haj seasons who sent Zamzam water in small bottles via cargo delivery without the knowledge of the operator, and this action ultimately resulted in their goods being detained or not reaching Malaysia,“ he said.

For this year’s haj season, TH approved five logistics companies, including their subsidiaries, to provide postal service for Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

They are TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd, Post Malaysia Berhad, FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd, MASkargo and Logistics Sdn. Bhd and KTH Logistics Sdn Bhd.

In Madinah, the service is available at Saja Al Madinah Hotel, Emaar Royal Hotel and Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick, while in Makkah, there are at Abraj Al Janadriyah, Qasar Janadriyah, Rehab Janadriyah, Abraj Al Tayseer, Diary Al Saad, Land Premium and Al Fajar Al Badee 5.