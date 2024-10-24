Maybank Championship: Amateur Mirabel makes impressive debut to finish tied 11th

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian amateur Mirabel Ting started the 2024 Maybank Championship on a strong footing, hitting six birdies on the opening round to finish tied 11 with a score of five under 67 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Bukit Kiara here today.

Despite being the only amateur in the US$3 million (about RM13.05 million) event, the 18-year-old made an impressive debut with four birdies in the front nine (hole 1, 3, 4, 5), as well as a bogey in the par five 10th.

The Malaysian Games (SUKMA) champion then recovered with birdies in the 14th and 18th to be tied in 11th place with 10 other regulars in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event, including defending champion Celine Boutier of France, runner-up Jeeno Thitikul (THA) of Thailand and China’s world number four Yin Ruoning.

“Shooting five under on this challenging golf course is something that I would have never thought, that too in front of a big crowd. I wasn’t really comfortable on the back nine actually, and that’s why I had to do two times of practice from the back nine.

“I was really comfortable starting on first (hole) and I just kept telling myself, stay patient. Putts did not really drop after 10 and I was a little impatient I would say. I am here to learn this week and I am here to just experience what it’s like to be on the LPGA Tour,” Mirabel said after completing the round.

Meanwhile, world number 35, Mao Saigo of Japan took the first round lead after blazing the course with a nine under 63 score for a one stroke advantage against Ryu Hae Ran of South Korea (8 under 64).

Saigo, a rookie in the LPGA Tour, had a superb start by carding 10 birdies (2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11,1 5 and 16th) but haunted by bogey in the par four 17th, while Hae Ran was flawless with birdies in third, fourth, seventh, 11th, 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th.

“I made a lot of middle length putts so that’s why I play really well and I really wanted to win my first title in the LPGA Tour. There is so much up and down so it’s very difficult, but then it’s really nice shape so I really enjoy playing on this golf course,” Saigo said.

Other Malaysian players failed to follow Mirabel’s feat, include second-timer at the Maybank Championship, Ashley Lau, who was tied 66th with Ireland’s Leona Maguire, and South Koreans Jin Hee Im and Jenny Shin, carding a one over 73.

Ashley, 24, who currently plays on the Epson Tour (the official developmental tour for the LPGA), couldn’t bounce back from bogeys in the eighth, ninth, 12th and 15th, though had birdies in the fourth, seventh and 11th.

Nur Durriyah Damian and Liyana Durisic finished Round 1 at the bottom of the leadeboard with six over 78 and seven over 79, respectively, to complete the 77-golfers field after world number 31, Alison Lee withdraw from the event.