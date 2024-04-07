Maybank Championship promises another spectacular year

THE prestigious Maybank Championship proudly returns with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour for the second consecutive year, featuring an exciting addition, the ASEAN Qualifier - fueling aspirations in Southeast Asia and aiming to empower non-LPGA ASEAN female professional and amateur golfers to compete in a world-class tournament.

The Maybank Championship, sanctioned by the LPGA, is set to return on 24th to 27th October at the KLGCC’s West Course, attracting top international golfers to share the prize purse of USD 3 million, the highest in the region. The first instalment of Maybank Championship 2023 saw Céline Boutier, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin competing among 78 international stars.

Last year’s tournament concluded with a dramatic nine-hole play-off - the second-longest ever in LPGA history – between Céline Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul before the Frenchwoman took home the victory.

The Maybank Championship has made an impressive impact so far, and Maybank is excited to build on its successes. By hosting this world-class event, Maybank aims to bring a mark of excellence to the communities it serves, one that drives economic growth, fosters inclusivity and uplifts local communities. In its comeback year, the Maybank Championship’s broadcast reached over 170 countries and 560 million households, thus elevating Malaysia and the ASEAN region to a global stage.

The continued evolution reflects the Group’s commitment to the sport and ASEAN’s broader social and economic well-being, where Maybank Championship becomes the platform to empowering limitless potential of golfers, fans, communities, and entrepreneurs.

In line with Maybank’s Humanising purpose, this year’s edition introduces the Maybank Championship ASEAN Qualifier, where, apart from showcasing golfing talents, it serves as an opportunity for accomplished athletes from the region to put their best swings forward as the Maybank Championship strives to bring the best-in-class to the playing field. Maybank believes this golden opportunity will further inspire individuals to chase their dreams and realise their fullest potential on and off the greens.

Set to take place on the 27th and 28th of August at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club’s (KLGCC) West Course; this event aims to elevate the regional golfing scene by giving ASEAN female golfers a chance to earn five coveted spots to compete at the Maybank Championship 2024 in October.

Open exclusively to professionals and amateurs from ASEAN countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, the 36-hole qualifier is more than a prelude to the main event. The Maybank Championship ASEAN Qualifier will be the first regional qualifier to offer five spots to ASEAN golfers to compete with top LPGA players, with the potential to excel internationally.

With applications closing on Friday, 9th August 2024, Maybank is calling for female professional golfers with a valid card from a recognised Tour body (excluding the LPGA) and female amateur golfers with a World Handicap System (WHS) index of 2.0 or below, to seize this opportunity and participate in a landmark golfing event that celebrates talent, passion and ambition.

For full details on the Maybank Championship 2024 ASEAN Qualifier, including eligibility, registration, and competition terms, please visit: https://maybank.my/aseanqualifier