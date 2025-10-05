McLaren’s dominant 2025 F1 title defence contrasts with 2024 breakthrough

MCLAREN’s tenth Formula One constructors’ championship victory under the Singapore floodlights on Sunday presented a stark contrast to their hard-fought 2024 triumph.

The team secured this year’s title with a record-equalling six rounds remaining, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the season.

Last year’s breakthrough championship required a final-round battle with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, ultimately decided by a mere 14-point margin.

Team principal Andrea Stella highlighted the difference between their unexpected 2024 victory and their controlled 2025 campaign.

“Last year, the championship came as a surprise, much earlier than expected in terms of the trajectory of the team,“ Stella commented.

“This year, we realized relatively soon that the car was very competitive, that we were in condition to win races.”

McLaren established an unassailable 333-point lead over nearest rivals Mercedes before the Singapore Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver George Russell had accurately predicted McLaren’s dominance back in March, stating “their car is definitely capable of winning every race.”

The team accumulated twelve victories from the first fifteen races, including seven one-two finishes.

This dominant performance marked McLaren’s first successful constructors’ title defence since 1991.

Driver Lando Norris acknowledged their advantage while praising the team’s consistent delivery throughout the season.

“You obviously need the best car,“ Norris said before the Singapore race.

“I think we’ve had that for 95% of the races.”

Norris highlighted the importance of having two drivers who “deliver every weekend, who finish most races” as crucial to their constructor success.

McLaren’s stability proved advantageous while rival teams adjusted to driver lineup changes and new leadership.

The team now moves clear of Williams as the second most successful constructor in Formula One history.

Only Ferrari, with sixteen team titles, stands ahead of McLaren in the all-time constructor rankings. – Reuters