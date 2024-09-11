Melaka FC to add two new import players for Malaysia Cup

MELAKA: Melaka FC are set to add two new import players to strengthen their team after qualifying for the 2024/25 Malaysia Cup which kicks off on Nov 20.

Team owner Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad said the two players, hailing from Ghana and Algeria respectively, are expected to arrive on Monday to start training with K Devan’s squad.

“We have applied for these additional import players to further bolster our defence and attack, alongside the two existing import players in the team.

“However, we will also maintain our standard operating procedure (SOP) of fielding ten players originally from Melaka, supported by several players from other states,” he told reporters in Ayer Keroh last night.

He had earlier attended the Launch Ceremony of the 2024 Governor Cup Melaka Football League and the 2024 Toh Puan Cup Netball League, officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife Toh Puan Asmah Abd Rahman.