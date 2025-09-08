Melaka government awards RM50,000 incentive to badminton champion Toh Ee Wei

THE Melaka state government has awarded a special incentive of RM50,000 to national badminton champion Toh Ee Wei for her mixed doubles victory at the World Championships in Paris.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that Ee Wei’s success brought honour to both Malaysia and her home state of Melaka on the international stage.

He expressed the state government’s deep appreciation for her achievement in bringing glory to both the state and the country through her sporting excellence.

The Chief Minister hoped this special incentive would inspire more Melaka-born individuals to achieve success on the world stage across various fields.

Ab Rauf received a visit from Ee Wei at the Chief Minister’s Office in Seri Negeri Ayer Keroh earlier today.

During their meeting, Ee Wei expressed her desire to establish a badminton academy in Melaka to nurture more new talents in the sport.

The state government welcomed this proposal as it would significantly contribute to sports development while providing a platform for her to give back to her home state. – Bernama