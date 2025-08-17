Messi scores as Miami beats Galaxy while Son gets first MLS win

LIONEL Messi made a triumphant return from injury, scoring as a substitute in Inter Miami’s 3-1 victory over defending MLS champions Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Argentine superstar, who had been sidelined with a minor muscle injury, entered the match in the second half.

Jordi Alba opened the scoring for Miami in the 43rd minute before Joseph Paintsil equalised for the Galaxy.

Messi restored Miami’s lead in the 84th minute before setting up Luis Suárez for a late third.

The 38-year-old has now scored 19 goals in 19 MLS appearances this season.

Inter Miami remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, six points behind leaders Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min celebrated his first MLS win as LAFC defeated New England Revolution 2-0.

The South Korean forward, making his first start, provided the assist for Mathieu Choinière’s stoppage-time goal.

Marco Delgado had earlier put LAFC ahead in the 51st minute.

The victory moves LAFC to fifth in the Western Conference, nine points behind leaders San Diego. - AFP