PETALING JAYA: Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub has resigned from his position as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The national football governing body confirmed his resignation in an official statement released today.

Deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi chaired an Executive Committee meeting at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya to address the leadership change.

“The FAM Executive Committee reviewed Datuk Joehari’s request before eventually agreeing to accept the FAM president’s resignation out of respect for his wishes.”

“The committee would like to record its gratitude and express its appreciation to Joehari for his service, contributions, dedication and commitment throughout his time with FAM since he was elected as vice-president in 2017 and later as president on Feb 15 this year.”

FAM also extended its best wishes for Mohd Joehari’s health and future contributions to Malaysian football.

Mohd Joehari previously served as vice-president before becoming FAM’s eighth president and the first from Sabah to lead the organisation.

He assumed the presidency unopposed during the FAM Congress for the 2025-2029 term last February.

The Executive Committee unanimously appointed Mohd Yusoff as acting president effective immediately.

“According to Article 42, Paragraph 7 of the FAM Statutes, if the president’s post becomes vacant, the longest serving deputy president will replace him until the next Congress, which is next year.”

“The Congress shall elect a new president for the remainder of the term of office.” – Bernama