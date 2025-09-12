Moldova coach resigns after record 11-1 World Cup qualifier defeat

SERGHEI CLESCENCO has resigned as head coach of Moldova’s national football team following their record 11-1 defeat against Norway in a World Cup qualifier.

The Moldovan Football Federation confirmed his departure on Thursday after Tuesday’s match resulted in the country’s heaviest ever loss.

The defeat leaves Moldova at the bottom of Group I with zero points from five matches and a goal difference of minus 22.

Clescenco had managed the national team since 2021 and achieved promotion to League C in the Nations League during his tenure.

He narrowly missed guiding Moldova to the Euro 2024 qualification play-offs before Tuesday’s result became the final catalyst for his resignation.

“In these approximately four years we have lived through many emotions together, some less pleasant, for which I apologise, but also many beautiful ones,“ Clescenco stated on the federation’s website.

“Throughout this time I have felt your support, from the fans, the players, the staff and the federation. I thank you all for the trust and encouragement you have given me.” – Reuters