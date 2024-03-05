Monaco, Brest closing on Champions League qualification

Paris : The four-way fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League from Ligue 1 edges closer to its finale this weekend, while several teams are still scrapping to avoid relegation.

Paris Saint-Germain have already been crowned champions and have the week off domestic duty, leaving other clubs to take the spotlight.

Here, AFP Sport looks at what is still up for grabs in the French top flight:

Champions League race hots up

Brest guaranteed themselves a place in Europe next season for the first time in their history with a remarkable 5-4 victory over Rennes last Sunday.

The Breton club are also on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League.

The top three teams in Ligue 1 secure places in the Champions League group stage, with the fourth-placed club heading into the qualifying rounds.

Brest sit third, two points behind Monaco and one clear of Lille, heading into Saturday’s home match against Nantes.

“Last season we secured survival with three games left. Today we have qualified for Europe. It’s remarkable,“ Brest coach Eric Roy said after victory in the Brittany derby.

Fifth-placed Nice are still in the hunt too, though, following a four-match unbeaten streak, sitting a further four points behind although do not play this weekend.

Monaco could secure at least a top-four finish with a home win over bottom club Clermont, while Lille welcome in-form Lyon to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday.

Lyon still in European hunt

Lyon were facing a humiliating fight just to beat relegation this season when they were rooted to the foot of the table with just seven points from 14 games.

But Pierre Sage has turned their fortunes around since replacing Fabio Grosso as coach and the seven-time French champions are now eyeing a return to European competition for the first time since reaching the Europa League quarter-finals two years ago.

“We will try to grab as many points as possible to achieve this goal,“ Sage said after the Monaco win. “My players are able to take setbacks in games and recover to regain the lead.”

Lille can take a big step towards the Champions League themselves, but Lyon were on a five-match winning run in the league away from home until a loss at PSG last month.

Clermont hoping for miracle escape

The battle to avoid the drop remains wide open heading into the last three rounds of matches, with just seven points separating bottom side Clermont from 14th-placed Nantes.

Clermont gave their dwindling survival hopes a huge boost with a 4-1 thumping of Reims last week and will need another big performance at Monaco.

They are still four points behind Metz, who currently hold the relegation play-off spot and host Rennes on Saturday, and 15th-placed Le Havre.

Second-bottom Lorient are a point closer to safety but have mustered just one point from their last seven league games and face a difficult trip of their own to Lens.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Toulouse v Montpellier (1700), Lens v Lorient (1900)

Saturday

Le Havre v Strasbourg (1300), Monaco v Clermont (1500), Metz v Rennes (1700), Brest v Nantes (1900)

Monday

Lille v Lyon (1900)