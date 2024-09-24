More than 11,000 Participants Came Together to ‘Run for Tomorrow’ at Coway Run 2024

COWAY, the Best Life Solution Company, successfully orchestrated the 8th edition of its annual running event, Coway Run 2024, themed “Run for Tomorrow”, bringing together over 11,000 participants. This year, Coway transformed Padang Merbok in the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur into a futuristic-themed playground that showcased innovation and technology in enhancing the health and wellness of Malaysians. This year's running event showcased the challenging 21km half marathon, back for its second year by popular demand, along with the 10km competitive run, the 5km family-friendly run, and a new 5km category for kids aged 3 to 12.

Kyle Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Coway Malaysia shared, “We are honoured to host Coway Run for the 8th consecutive year in Malaysia, a true reflection of our steadfast commitment to innovation and technology in promoting health and wellness. Coway Run 2024 is more than just a race; it represents a shared journey with Malaysians toward a healthier, brighter future, captured in this year’s theme, “Run for Tomorrow”. As a brand, our goal is not only to inspire people to live healthier lives but also to lead the charge in driving this movement forward.

Since the inception of Coway Run back in 2017, the running event has steadily grown in popularity, becoming a highly anticipated event on the annual calendar. We take great pride in the fact that this event has successfully brought together people from all walks of life, regardless of their background, age, or fitness level. This year, we are especially excited to introduce a new category under the 5km route specifically designed for children aged 3 to 12 years. These young participants, the future pillars of our nation, will receive special merchandise tailored just for them, making their experience both memorable and inspiring, with the hope that Coway Run will inspire them to lead a healthy life,” added Choi.

The company has invited its NGO partners including the Nicol David Organisation (NDO) where more than 80 Little Legends, parents and teachers joined the celebration of healthy living. The family-friendly 5km fun run featured mega-sized obstacles inspired by Coway’s innovative products. Participants navigated through challenges like mist tunnel, wind tunnel, mattress maze and roller tunnel, each creatively designed to showcase Coway’s dedication to enhancing health through innovation and technology. Additionally, the event offered a variety of interactive game booths at the carnival area, attractive prizes up for grabs as well as an exclusive Celebrity Meet and Greet session with Aiman Hakim Ridza, Datin Elvina Mohamad, Sean Lee, Anson Yew, Alvn and Mavis.

Coway Run 2024 provided participants with a meaningful way to support local communities in need. For every Coway Run ticket purchased, the company contributed RM10 to the Coway Happy Water Project, a CSR initiative focused on providing clean drinking water to underserved communities. In this way, participants not only took steps to improve their health but also helped create a healthier future for those in need.

Remarkable resilience and perseverance were exhibited by the participants of Coway Run 2024. Chee Hwee Tan crossed the finish line in the 21km Malaysian Men’s Open category with a record-setting time of 1 hour 24 minutes and 57 seconds, earning a cash prize of RM1,000. In the 21km Malaysian Women’s Open category, Olivia Yu demonstrated incredible endurance, finishing with a time of 1 hour 40 minutes and 2 seconds, also claiming a cash prize of RM1,000.

For the 10km Malaysian Men’s Open, Ahmad Izzat Irfan Shahrul Aznan achieved an impressive finish with a time of 37 minutes and 33 seconds, earning a cash prize of RM500. Meanwhile, in the 10km Malaysian Women’s Open, Anne Sze Chan triumphed with a time of 45 minutes and 49 seconds, also securing a cash prize of RM500.



The generous contributions from its sponsors and partners greatly enhanced the success of Coway Run 2024. This annual event aimed to become the beacon of positive change as it encouraged more and more corporate partners come together to build a better future for the community, making healthy living fun and meaningful.