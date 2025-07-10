MotoGP champion Jorge Martin returns to bike after injury setbacks

REIGNING MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has resumed riding after a season marred by injuries and crashes.

The Aprilia team confirmed that Martin completed 64 laps during a test session at Italy’s Misano circuit, marking his first time on a MotoGP bike in over three months.

Martin, who joined Aprilia from Ducati satellite team Pramac after winning the 2024 title, has not finished a race this season. He suffered two pre-season crashes, forcing him to miss the first three races.

His return in Qatar ended abruptly with another crash, resulting in 11 broken ribs. Since then, he has been sidelined for six races while also engaging in a contract dispute with Aprilia.

“The goal of the day is to reacquaint Jorge with a MotoGP bike after months of inactivity,“ said Aprilia.

The Spaniard completed 29 laps in the morning and 35 in the afternoon, showing promising progress.

Martin expressed relief at being back on track. “It’s been a difficult journey,“ he said. “After more than three months I am back on a MotoGP bike. Really looking forward to come back really soon because the feeling today was great.”

Aprilia confirmed that Martin will travel to Brno for the Czech Grand Prix pending medical clearance.

“Jorge, next week, will be travelling to Brno to take part in the Grand Prix of Czechia after the official medical check,“ the team stated.

The 27-year-old has been at odds with Aprilia after revealing plans to trigger a release clause in his contract at season’s end.

His return could influence negotiations as he seeks to prove his fitness before the summer break. - AFP