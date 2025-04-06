YOUNG national rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli is determined to show his mettle when he takes part in the third round of the MotoGP Rookies Cup competition at MotorLand Aragon in Spain this weekend.

According to Muhammad Hakim Danish, he regards the circuit as iconic since he won the second race of the same race last season.

In fact, he said, he also wants to make up for his disappointment after failing to get a podium finish in both races of the second round of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship at the Jerez Circuit ast week.

“After finishing the second round of the FIM JuniorGP race in Jerez, I went straight to Barcelona to undergo training and prepare for the MotoGP race of the Rookies Cup this week.

“There are many facets I need to improve on from last week’s race, especially in the qualifying session. However, I feel confident to race at the Aragon circuit and hope that all fans and family can pray for my success,” he said in a statement today.

For the record, Muhammad Hakim Danish is currently leading the overall MotoGP Rookies Cup standings with 80 points, ahead of Spanish rider Benat Fernandez in second place with a difference of 23 points.

Another main contender, Brian Uriarte who is also from Spain, is in third place 30 points behind.