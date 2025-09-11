Seremban becomes peaceful escape for former KL residents

ONCE overshadowed by its bustling neighbour, Kuala Lumpur, Seremban is now gaining recognition as a peaceful retreat for those seeking a quieter, more balanced lifestyle — especially among former city dwellers.

Located just an hour from the capital, Seremban has increasingly become a preferred choice for people fed up with KL’s constant traffic congestion, noisy streets, and fast-paced environment.

In a post on Threads, Stephanie Leong described her experience living in Seremban as “amazing.”

“The longer I’m here, the more in love I get with a town that values quaintness — being able to get parking anywhere, having more well-mannered drivers, and a friendly community filled with people who aren’t afraid to talk to you,” she shared.

Echoing her sentiment, other users called Seremban a “happy city,” noting that with ongoing urban expansion, the town now offers all the essentials of modern living — minus the chaos.

One user remarked, “I’m not interested in KL after living there for over 10 years. I rather enjoy my quiet life these days.”

Long-time resident Arnee Amar shared that she and her family have lived in Seremban for 22 years. While they still make occasional trips to Bangsar for coffee and grocery shopping, she said the real perk lies in the daily convenience.

“The best part of living here is that there are no traffic jams when sending the kids to school,” she said.

With its blend of small-town charm and growing amenities, Seremban is quickly becoming more than just a satellite town — it’s a sanctuary for those ready to leave city stress behind.