Muhammad Faiz Haizat bags gold in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR: National athlete Muhammad Faiz Haizat Rosdi clinched the gold medal at the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix yesterday.

The 2022 Asean Para Games silver medalist emerged as champion of the T38 (coordination impairments) 400 metres (m) event when he clocked 56.84 seconds (s) at the tournament.

The silver and bronze medals went to Andreas Beros from Cyprus (58.14s) and Antonio Kosmat from Croatia (59.46s).

Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi also brought cheers to the national athletics camp after securing the silver medal for the 400m T20 (intellectual impairment) event by clocking 50.16s.

Yovanni Philippe from Mauritius bagged the gold medal (49.84s) while the bronze went to Columba Blango from Britain (50.52s).

Meanwhile, elite athlete Eddy Bernard also took a podium by winning the bronze medal in the long jump (T42/T44/T61) event, with a leap of 6.42m.

Indika Gamage from Sri Lanka bagged gold (6.62m) while Russian Dzmitry Bartashevich took home the silver (6.50m). - Bernama