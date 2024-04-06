Muhammad Haqimi ready for top striker role

SEPANG: With the absence of some leading forwards in Harimau Malaya due to injuries, young striker Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli is ready to be fielded against Kyrgyzstan in the Group D action of the second round of the 2026 World Cup / 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers on June 6.

The Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC striker said the absence of Darren Lok, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and Romel Morales opened up an opportunity for him and other strikers to be called by chief coach Kim Pan Gon to show their lethal touch in the rest of the competition.

“We have many other players who can play for the number nine jersey (main striker) including Paulo Josue. But if given the chance I will definitely do my best.

“I also want to prove 100 per cent on the field that I can play in the position (nine) jersey,“ he said before departing for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Kuala Lumpur Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

At the same time, 21-year-old player wants to continue to repay the trust given after a positive outing with Pan Gon for the first time in the 2022 AFF Cup when he scored the first goal against Laos and also created an assist.

After facing Kyrgyzstan at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek, Malaysia, who are in third place in Group D with six points, will meet Taiwan in the final match at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here on June 11.

Kyrgyzstan currently lead Group D competition followed by Oman in second place, with nine points each.

The two teams will meet in the final group game on June 11, with Taiwan trailing with no points.

The national team needs three points in the final two games, as Oman hopes to defeat Kyrgyzstan to brighten its historic chances of qualifying for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as well as early qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.