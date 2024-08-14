Muhammad Shah’s dream of bringing his parents for Umrah fulfilled

SEPANG: The dream of national men’s track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus to take his parents to perform Umrah came true when a travel agency Ikhlas Com Travel & Umrah Sdn Bhd (ikhlas.com) offered to sponsor him to the holy land.

The news about Muhammad Shah’s disappointment that he could not fulfill his promise to his mother to go for Umrah because he did not manage to win any medals at the keirin event in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games touched the hearts of Malaysians recently.

Muhammad Shah said after the incident, several travel agencies contacted him offering to sponsor him to fulfill his dream.

But yesterday, as soon as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Paris, Muhammad Shah was surprised by the sponsorship of ikhlas.com which offered him an umrah package at any time.

Muhammad Shah said he was very moved by the offer and described it as coming at the right time.

“Before going to Paris, my mother asked me if she could go shopping for Umrah, I said it must be possible but I prayed that I would be able to go for Umrah with my parents.

“When the incident in Paris happened, the team manager informed me that many agencies offered to sponsor me, but the one at KLIA actually came and offered me,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

Muhammad Shah said he will discuss with national track cycling squad head coach John Beasley when is the right time for him to perform Umrah as he is expected to compete in the Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark in October.

Meanwhile, iklas.com chief executive officer Ikhlas Kamarudin said the sponsorship offered to Muhammad Shah was because he was touched by the struggle of the 28-year-old rider who was seen as sincere in bringing his parents to perform Umrah.

“During the interview after the race, Shah explained his dream, he has a very sincere dream, I see that it is possible that it was Allah’s destiny that he fell and his mother and father could go for Umrah as well.

“God willing, after this, what happened to me will shape me into a person who better understands what life and challenges are, and come back more enthusiastic,“ he said.

Muhammad Shah failed to bring home any medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when he was eliminated in the final round of the men’s keirin event, despite finishing the challenge in fourth position today.

The athlete from Muar who was speeding towards the finish line was crashed into by Japanese rider Shinji Nakano which caused Great Britain rider Jack Carlin to lose control and fall during the last lap at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome on Sunday.