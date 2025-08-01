Musk wants to buy Liverpool?

ELON Musk father, Errol, confirmed that his son does want to buy the Merserside club but would not comment further for fear that the club’s current owners would “raise the price”.

Musk is currently helping President-elect Donald Trump prepare for a second stint in the White House, alongside running X (formerly known as Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX, but reports that he could venture into sport have been substantiated.

Following headlines in British tabloids that Musk, valued as the world’s richest man, plans to buy the Merseyside team, his dad was pressed over the potential of those plans being put into fruition.

“Does your son want to buy Liverpool football club?” A Times Radio host asked Errol Musk, who chuckled and replied: “I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price. Oh yes, (he has expressed a desire), but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it.”

When quizzed further on whether the club was “in Elon’s sights”, his father explained that there is an emotional attachment to the city that would drive any possible purchase.

“He would like to yes, obviously,“ he said. “Anybody would want to – so would I! His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool.

“We were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool.”

Musk has been keen to increase his global influence and has recently delved into UK politics.

Purchasing such a storied British institution like Liverpool would undoubtedly give Musk more of a spotlight in Europe, with plenty of speculation over whether Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are willing to sell the club.

In 2023, FSG sold a minority stake in Liverpool to the US private equity firm Dynasty Equity, but reiterated their commitment to the club and played down suggestions that the group were looking to sell up.

FSG’s president, Mike Gordon, said at the time: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

But what if, and that’s a big if, Musk put his money where he mouth was and purchased the famous old club.

Daily Star Sport has asked the man himself, well sort of, about what would happen if the billionaire became the latest Premier League owner.

Musk’s AI program, Grok, outlined what Liverpool – or Liverpool X’s given his track record when it comes to names – would look like under his stewardship.

“Musk is known for his significant investments in technology and infrastructure,“ It said.

“He might focus on enhancing Anfield Stadium with cutting-edge technology, potentially making it one of the most advanced football venues in the world.

“There’s speculation about Tesla becoming a main sponsor, which would align with his business interests and could also mean integrating innovative tech solutions into the club’s operations, from training facilities to fan experiences.”