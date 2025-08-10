Nathan Chen won’t defend Olympic figure skating gold in Italy

OLYMPIC gold medallist Nathan Chen has announced he will not defend his figure skating title at next year’s Winter Games in Italy.

The American athlete revealed his decision in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Saturday.

Chen stated he will focus on pursuing medical studies rather than returning to competitive skating for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

“I just want to open doors to kind of see what’s the best sort of approach for me,“ Chen told the newspaper.

“And frankly, at this point in time in my life, I’ve already accomplished enough in skating that I’m quite satisfied with my career.”

The 26-year-old Yale graduate has won six US championships and three world titles during his decorated career.

Chen helped secure team gold for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics before claiming the individual men’s crown.

Known for his technical mastery of quadruple jumps, Chen holds the world record combined score of 335.30 set at the 2019 Grand Prix Final in Turin.

The skater nicknamed the “Quad King” is now exploring medical school options with interest in cardiology or oncology.

“The basis of being a doctor, I think, is to help people,“ Chen said.

“I think that’s something that I didn’t necessarily feel as an athlete.”

Chen’s decision marks the end of an era in men’s figure skating following his dominant performances in recent years. – AFP