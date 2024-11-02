National swimmer Hoe Yean fails to advance to 400m freestyle final

KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean failed to advance to the final of the men’s 400-metre freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, today after finishing in 21st place.

The result means that the 21-year-old swimmer has yet to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The championship in Qatar serves as a qualification stage for Paris 2024.

In the race held at the Hamad Aquatic Centre in Doha, Hoe Yean only clocked a time of 3 minutes 49.14 seconds.

Only the top eight out of 56 swimmers qualify for the final of the event.

To qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Hoe Yean needs to meet the qualifying time of at least 3:46.78 seconds.

The gold medalist of last year’s SEA Games in Cambodia will now compete in the 200m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events. - Bernama