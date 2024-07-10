PETALING JAYA: National track cyclist Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan and compatriot Umar Hasbullah will be sitting out all cycling competitions for the remainder of the year after suffering injuries following a crash at the National Velodrome in Nilai on Saturday.

“My condition is improving, but my head is still throbbing. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned about my well-being,“ Nurul Aliana posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“Thankfully, I don’t have any serious injuries.”

According to the New Straits Times, the crash occurred during a warm-up session for the keirin event at the Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) Track Series when Nurul Aliana collided with two other cyclists, including Umar.

Nurul Aliana, 21, had collapsed following initial treatment post-incident.

She was subsequently rushed to Universiti Putra Malaysia Hospital, Serdang, where doctors diagnosed her with a mild concussion and a fractured rib.

On the other hand, Umar also suffered a mild concussion and a cut on his lip but was discharged immediately after treatment.