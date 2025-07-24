National women’s league gets RM840k boost from KBS for development

THE National Women’s League (LWN) has been granted RM840,000 under the Sports Matching Grant (GPS) by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS). This marks the highest financial support ever allocated for women’s football development in Malaysia.

Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that the funding aims to elevate the league’s competitiveness, professionalism, and prestige. “This grant focuses on three key goals: expanding grassroots to professional participation, nurturing emerging talents, and strengthening the national squad to improve FIFA rankings,“ she said during the 2025 LWN launch.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub and women’s football committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob were also present.

The 2025 season features eight teams, including newcomers Young Tigress, KL Rangers FC, Kuala Lumpur FA, and MBSJ FC. Each squad is limited to two foreign players. The league began on July 12 with a 1-1 draw between Red Eagles FC and defending champions Kelana United FC. - Bernama