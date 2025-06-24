THE Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has confirmed that its new headquarters, Olympic House, is on track for completion by 2028. The RM97 million project will commence construction by

the end of this year, subject to approvals from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

OCM president Tan Sri Mohd Norza Zakaria stated that the project will unfold in two phases. The first phase focuses on the main building, while the second includes a banquet hall and hotel. “We will do our best to ensure timely completion,“ he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for late July, following approval from Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. “Once we receive DBKL’s building approval, construction will begin immediately,“ Norza added during the Olympic Day celebration at Bukit Jalil’s National Stadium.

The OCM is collaborating with the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) to accelerate the project. “Phase one can be expedited through this strategic partnership,“ Norza emphasized.

Present at the event were PSM chairman Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz and OCM deputy president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.