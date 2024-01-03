Newcastle boss Howe brushes off Nagelsmann speculation

LONDON: Eddie Howe (pix) said Friday his future at struggling Newcastle was in his own hands as he brushed off reports linking Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann with his job.

The Magpies head into Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves sitting in 10th place and way off the pace they set last season to secure a top-four finish.

A report from Germany said Newcastle could turn to the former Bayern boss if they decide to replace Howe at the end of the campaign.

Asked about the speculation, Howe told reporters: “Genuinely, it doesn’t affect me. I’m here, I’m sat in the seat and my future will be defined by what I do, no one else.”

Howe has made a major impact at St James' Park since his appointment in November 2021, just weeks after a Saudi-funded takeover of the club, who are without a major trophy since 1969.

He steered Newcastle out of a relegation fight and then masterminded a run to last season's League Cup final, also securing Champions League qualification.

But they exited Europe early and have struggled to find consistency in the league, leaving only the FA Cup as a chance for silverware, with holders Manchester City their next opponents.

“It’s up to me to continually prove (myself),“ said Howe. “But I back myself and my abilities. I know my qualities. I know what I bring to the job and I have ambitions for the team and for the club.

“I can’t control what people write and what speculation there is in every sense and I don’t try to get involved in it.”

Howe admitted Newcastle were “running out of time” to save their season as they strive to qualify for Europe.

“I don’t think we can drop too many points, whether it’s home or home or away,“ he said.

“There is no such thing as easy points, let me tell you in the Premier League. It is a relentless division but we know we’re running out of chances.” -AFP