Not impossible to bring back AFF Cup - Amri Yahyah

SHAH ALAM: Nothing will be more satisfying than a high level of commitment from the Harimau Malaya squad to end a 14-year wait to bring the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup back to the country.

Former international Mohd Amri Yahyah who was part of the 2010 AFF Cup winning squad said it is not impossible to realise the target, considering the improving performance of the squad managed by Pau Marti Vicente, at this time.

“I hope this cup (AFF) will return to Malaysia. We have been waiting for a long time where the last time was in 2010. I urge the players to give a high level of commitment (to the AFF Cup competition).

“The national team is no less amazing, we see an improvement in every match, so I hope they can win every match,“ he said when met by Bernama at the 2024 AFF Cup Tour Series here today.

At the same time, he hopes that there would be a surprise of two drawn from the competition as well as present a gift for the ever supportive fans of the Harimau Malaya squad.

“No matter what happens, the national squad must give fierce competition in every match and win for the supporters because they give their wholehearted support,“ he said.

HIs team mate Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, who helped lift the trophy in 2010, also echoed the sentiments and left words of encouragement for the national players who will play in the competition starting this December.

“Play for the badge on your chest for your family, yourself because automatically you will get something you want,“ he said.

Malaysia emerged as the AFF Cup champions in 2010 after defeating Indonesia in the final through a 4-2 aggregate decision.

In this edition, the national squad is drawn in Group A with defending champions, Thailand followed by Singapore, Cambodia and the winner of the qualifying round between Brunei and Timor-Leste.

Vietnam heads Group B together with Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.