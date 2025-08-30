NSFC must maintain positive momentum in Super League says coach

NEGERI SEMBILAN FC head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil emphasised the need to maintain positive momentum following his team’s dramatic comeback against Kuching City FC.

Mohd Nidzam admitted that last night’s match required great determination from his players to secure a valuable point in the Super League competition.

He explained that NSFC’s comeback in the final minute to tie the score at 2-2 was not an easy task but proved crucial for team morale.

“The presence of thousands of supporters fueled our enthusiasm to continue searching for goals throughout the match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium,“ he said.

Mohd Nidzam acknowledged Kuching City FC as one of the strong teams in the league with tall and fast strikers possessing good technical abilities.

“NSFC’s attempt to bounce back in the second half makes me happy because it is actually not easy to do that against such opposition,“ he told reporters after the match.

He confessed that his team was fortunate to get a point from the challenging encounter against determined opponents.

NSFC had to accept a 2-2 draw through goals from imported players Joseph Esso in the 78th minute and Nsue Etugu Luis Enrique during injury time.

The home team had trailed from the sixth minute following Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri’s opener before Ronald Ngah doubled Kuching City’s lead in the 47th minute.

Mohd Nidzam said facing strong teams like Johor Darul Ta’zim and Selangor FC has encouraged NSFC to perform better with new strength.

“This is what football is about - we cannot afford to be in the wrong position against strong teams or we will be severely punished,“ he explained.

He expressed relief that his players acted quickly to avoid losing points in what could have been a disappointing result.

NSFC currently sits sixth in the league with four points alongside fifth-placed Kuching City FC who have the same points tally.

Johor Darul Ta’zim continues to lead the Super League standings with twelve points from their opening matches.

The team has shown commendable performance in three league matches including a victory over Selangor FC and a strong showing against JDT despite the defeat. – Bernama