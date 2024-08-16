NSFC restructures coaching lineup, appoints Nanthakumar as head coach

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Football Club Sdn Bhd (NSFC) has restructured the coaching lineup of its Super League team, effective today, appointing assistant head coach K. Nanthakumar as the new head coach.

NSFC in a statement today said that K. Nanthakumar would be supported by new assistant head coach Efendi Abdul Malek and K. Rajan.

Meanwhile, Megat Amir Faisal would return to his role as goalkeeper coach, and Efendi’s previous position as technical director would be taken over by Azzmi Ab Aziz.

“The club has conducted a comprehensive review of the structure and operations of the Negeri Sembilan FC Super League team, and after careful consideration, the management has agreed that restructuring is necessary.

“This restructuring process affects only the coaching lineup of the Negeri Sembilan FC Super League team, ensuring the club remains competitive at the Super League level,“ the statement read.

The statement also acknowledged the challenges posed by these changes but expressed confidence that this step would help the team maintain its competitiveness, while also remaining committed to the long-term plans set at the beginning of the season, which include development goals and future objectives.

“We hope for continued support during this critical phase of rebuilding the club, and we thank our fans for their unwavering loyalty,“ the statement added.