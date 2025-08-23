Nur Andrina overcomes false start to win SEA Deaf Games sprint double

MALAYSIAN sprinter Nur Andrina Zainuddin overcame a dramatic false start controversy to claim the women’s 200-metre gold medal at the SEA Deaf Games today.

Her victory at the Student Sports Training Centre in Ragunan completed an impressive sprint double following her 100-metre triumph yesterday.

Officials initially issued Nur Andrina a red card and barred her from competing due to an alleged false start.

The Malaysian delegation successfully protested the decision to the technical committee, securing her a solo rerun opportunity.

The twenty-year-old athlete capitalised fully on her second chance by clocking 27.63 seconds for gold.

Her winning time shattered the previous meet record of 30.15 seconds set by teammate Alinda Anastasia.

Alinda claimed silver with a time of 28.83 seconds while Indonesia’s Selly Dwi Juniarti took bronze in 29.12 seconds.

“I really followed the green light, so when they said I started early, I was very emotional,” said Nur Andrina through an interpreter.

“Alhamdulillah, after the protest was accepted and I was given another chance, I managed to prove myself and win gold.”

She dedicated her emotional victory to the supporters who have encouraged her journey.

“I dedicate this victory to my parents, teachers and coaches. They gave me so much encouragement — without them, I wouldn’t have reached this level. My parents back in Malaysia even cried when they heard I won gold.”

The dramatic incident highlighted Malaysia’s successful campaign as cheers echoed around the track during the national anthem performance in sign language. – Bernama