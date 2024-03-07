Olympic simulation prepares Aaron-Wooi Yik for Paris

THE simulation matches for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games provided valuable insights for the country’s top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, to absorb the atmosphere of the most prestigious multi-sports Games, set to be held from July 26 to Aug 11.

National men’s doubles coach Tan Bin Shen said that during their first Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the world fifth ranked pair competed without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This was actually a time for me to meet with Aaron-Wooi Yik on how to prepare, such as night training and simulating Olympic scenarios because during Tokyo there were no spectators, so it might be different.”

“The simulation games gave them the feel of the Olympics and tournaments because for more than a month they did not participate in tournaments,“ he said after watching their simulation session with another men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Bin Shen added that it is not impossible for Aaron-Wooi Yik to win the gold medal in Paris because their playing level is roughly the same, but they need to ensure they are injury-free and have a calm mindset to focus on their actions on the court.

He also acknowledged that they did not consider “avoiding” any match draws for the men’s doubles expected to be released next week but were preparing their “weapons” to counter the opponents.

“... this is my first time as a coach and former player after waiting 15 years to go to the Olympics and indeed I have discussed a lot with ABM Coaching Director Rexy Mainaky and sometimes watched many games during the Olympics to learn others’ playing style,“ he said.

For the record, Aaron-Wooi Yik won bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020.