As part of the festivities, Oppo, the official smartphone product partner of the Champions League, hosted a series of events that brought fans closer to the game through interactive technology, cultural exhibitions, and appearances from football legends.

As the Uefa Champions League season came to a spectacular close at Munich Football Arena, where the excitement on the pitch was matched by a vibrant celebration of football culture, youth development, and cutting-edge fan experiences hosted around the final.

The Champions Village outside the stadium offered supporters a unique blend of Champions League history and immersive digital experiences, including opportunities for fans to engage with lifelike virtual avatars and capture personalized moments that celebrated their love for the sport.

Football icons were front and center throughout the weekend. Inter Milan’s Marco Materazzi made a surprise appearance to meet fans, while Brazilian greats Kaka and Cafu led charity training clinics for young footballers from Brazil, offering once-in-a-lifetime coaching and inspiration.

The program also featured an exclusive 5 vs 5 match that included former England international Micah Richards, showcasing rising talent and celebrating the next generation of footballers.

In a standout cultural highlight, a friendly game of Cuju – an ancient Chinese sport and one of football’s early ancestors – was played between Uefa legends and young Chinese women players, symbolizing football’s timeless appeal and its ability to connect across generations and geographies.

With Oppo hosting the event activations, the Champions League final weekend became more than just a title decider – it evolved into a global celebration of football’s spirit, its heroes, and its future.